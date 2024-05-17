Arsenal ready to reignite interest in 26-year-old Serie A midfielder

Arsenal have been linked with the move for the Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

They have been linked with the Italian international in the past as well, but he ended up joining Juventus. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

According to a report from JuveLive, Arsenal are keen on signing the 26-year-old midfielder, but negotiations with the Italian club could prove to be complicated. However, the report adds that the midfielder could be tempted to join the North London club.

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have been pushing for the league title since last season. A couple of quality additions this summer could help them beat the likes of Manchester City to the title.

Manuel Locatelli would improve Arsenal

They need to bring in midfield reinforcements and Locatelli would be a superb acquisition. He could prove to be an upgrade on players like Thomas Partey and Jorginho. The 26-year-old is capable of operating as the box to box midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder. He will add physicality, defensive cover, and creativity to the Arsenal midfield.

The Italian international has one goal and six assists in all competitions season. He is at the peak of his powers and a move to Arsenal would be ideal for him right now. He would get to test himself in the Premier League and prove his worth in English football.

There is no doubt that the midfielder has the technical attributes to thrive in England and he could be a key player for Arsenal. The Italian international could form a solid partnership with Declan Rice at the heart of the arse midfield.

However, he has a contract with Juventus until 2028, and the Italian outfit are under no pressure to sell him. Arsenal might need to pay a premium in order to convince them.