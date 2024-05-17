Arsenal keen on Brazilian attacker with 7 goals in 14 games, Edu a huge admirer

Arsenal are interested in signing the Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo at the end of the season.

According to a report from TBR Football, Arsenal wanted to sign him in January but the player ended up joining Benfica. The Gunners remain keen on securing the 21-year-old’s signature, and it remains to be seen whether they submit an official proposal for him at the end of the season.

Arsenal sporting director Edu is a huge admirer of the player and they have been keeping an eye on his progress. The 21-year-old has seven goals in 14 league appearances for the Portuguese club so far and he is highly rated across Europe.

Leonardo has the potential to play for the biggest clubs in the world in the near future and Arsenal will be hoping to snap him up.

Marcos Leonardo could be a future star

It is no secret that Arsenal need a reliable goalscorer and Leonardo would be a quality long-term investment for them. The Gunners cannot continue to rely on Gabriel Jesus next season. The Brazilian has found the back of the net just four times in the league and Arsenal will have to bring in an upgrade if they want to compete for major trophies.

Although Leonardo is quite young and he might need time to develop into a top class striker in the Premier League, he has the attributes to develop into a future star and he would be a superb investment for the North London club.

Benfica can be a difficult club to negotiate with and the Portuguese outfit might not want to sell him after just half a season at the club. Arsenal will have to pay a premium if they want to convince Benfica to sell the player this summer. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.