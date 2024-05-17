Newcastle United are set to be presented with an opportunity to sign Ross Barkley on a free transfer this summer, according to a report by Lee Ryder at The Chronicle.

The midfielder has been a standout performer at Luton Town, despite the club’s impending relegation from the Premier League.

Barkley’s current situation makes him a viable target for Newcastle United, as he seeks to continue playing in the top flight following an impressive season. The 30-year-old midfielder has accumulated five goals and six assists across all competitions, showcasing his talent and resilience.

Notably, he delivered remarkable performances in both encounters with Newcastle this season; providing the assist for Luton’s winning goal in a 1-0 match at Kenilworth Road and contributing a goal and an assist in a thrilling 4-4 draw at St James’ Park.

The report from The Chronicle highlights the existing connections between Barkley’s representatives and Newcastle United. Barkley is represented by the same agency that manages Newcastle’s manager Eddie Howe and several key players, including Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, and Lewis Hall. While this connection does not guarantee a deal, it suggests a potentially smoother negotiation process.

Ross Barkley could return to Everton this summer or join Newcastle United

The Magpies and Everton have both been identified as possible destinations for Barkley. His return to Everton, where he initially made his mark, is a compelling narrative, but Newcastle’s current status and ambitions might offer a more attractive proposition.

Barkley’s tenure at Luton Town, although shadowed by the team’s struggle, has rejuvenated his career, and his performances have caught the attention of Premier League clubs. The midfielder’s ability to influence games with his creativity and experience makes him a valuable asset for any team looking to strengthen their squad.