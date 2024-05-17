Chelsea and Liverpool are keen on signing the Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a key player for Atalanta and his performances have caught the attention of the two Premier League clubs.

Chelsea could lose Conor Gallagher at the end of the season and it is no surprise that they are looking at a midfielder. Koopmeiners will add goals and creativity to their midfield. The Dutch international midfielder has been in fine form this season and he has 15 goals and seven assists in all competitions.

According to a report from HITC, Chelsea and Liverpool recently sent scouts to watch the player in action. Koopmeiners was in action for Atalanta against Juventus in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday evening.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea follow up on their interest with an official offer at the end of the season. They will have to fend off competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Liverpool want Teun Koopmeiners

The Reds are keen on signing the Dutch international midfielder as well. Thiago Alcantara will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract, and they will need to replace him. A goalscoring midfielder who will add creativity to the side would be ideal.

The 26-year-old could be tempted to join Liverpool this summer. The Reds are expected to appoint Arne Slot as their next manager and Koopmeiners has played under the 45-year-old Dutch manager during the time together at AZ Alkmaar.

It remains to be seen whether Slot can help Liverpool beat Chelsea to his signature this summer. Whoever ends up signing the 26-year-old could have a quality performer on their hands.

It will be interesting to see if the two English clubs can agree on a reasonable fee with the Italian outfit now.