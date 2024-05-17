Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has been linked with a move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

According to a report from Tutto Atalanta, the Italian club will demand €60 million for the Dutch international midfielder but a deal could be done for €50 million.

Chelsea are extremely keen on signing the player and they are ready to make significant moves in order to secure his services.

The midfielder has 15 goals and 7 assists in all competitions and he could be a key player for the Blues next season. They are missing creativity and goals from the middle of the park and the Dutchman could solve that problem for them.

Chelsea have had a disappointing season by their standards and they are set to miss out on Champions League qualification once again. A club of their stature is expected to push for major trophies and compete in Europe every season.

They will need to bring in quality players during the summer transfer window in order to bounce back strongly next season.

Chelsea need Teun Koopmeiners

The Dutch international will certainly help them improve. A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for the player as well. He has the technical and physical attributes to succeed in English football and he will look to prove his worth in England if the move to Chelsea goes through.

The Blues will face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool as well. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can win the race for his signature. They will not be able to offer him Champions League football and that could be a major problem when it comes to attracting top players.

Also, Liverpool might end up appointing Arne Slot as their next manager and he has worked with Koopmeiners in the past. That could be a defining factor in the transfer race.