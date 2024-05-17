Cole Palmer named Premier League Young Player of the Season ahead of Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has been awarded the Premier League Young Player of the Season, beating a competitive field that included Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Kobbie Mainoo, William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, and Destiny Udogie.

Palmer, who joined Chelsea on transfer deadline day last summer after leaving Manchester City, has had a stellar season, netting 22 goals and providing 10 assists in league play.

His remarkable contributions were instrumental in Chelsea securing a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old England international has shown versatility and scoring prowess, with 27 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.

Impressively, Palmer is set to finish as the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League, trailing only Haaland.

What stands out in Palmer’s season is his ability to score from multiple positions, with 12 goals coming from the right-wing and another 12 from the number 10 role. (Transfermarkt)

Chelsea face Bournemouth in their final game of the season on Sunday and Mauricio Pochettino will hope to finish the season on a high.