Exclusive: Euro giants ready to fight for exceptional €50m-rated 18-year-old

Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are all interested in the brilliant 18-year-old French defender, Leny Yoro, from Lille according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the player’s situation.

The Red Devils have long prioritised a central defender as a summer transfer option, and their need is more acute now in order that they’re able to replace outgoing French defender, Raphael Varane.

Leny Yoro in demand across Europe

There are other names on United’s list in case they’re unable to secure Yoro, such as Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly.

Mikel Arteta also wants to sign a defender for Arsenal, and Leny Yoro is certainly one of the names that the Spaniard appreciates.

With the news breaking on Friday that Joel Matip will leave Liverpool after the final game of the 2023/24 season, not to mention speculation over Virgil van Dijk’s future, the Reds will also clearly be in need of a quality exponent.

CaughtOffside sources suggest that van Djik and Matip continue to attract the interest of clubs from Europe and the Saudi Pro league.

All of the Premier League clubs that are currently tracking Yoro appear to be waiting to discover if the player is interested in joining PSG or Real Madrid in the first instance, before making a bid for the his services.

That’s because PSG and Real Madrid have been following the French defender’s situation for a long time, and will again hold talks with Lille during the summer transfer window.

It’s believed that Lille will accept offers of €45/50m for the Frenchman, though given that he’s clearly so sought after, the price could well be pushed up well beyond that.