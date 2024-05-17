Former Premier League striker Robin van Persie lands himself his first managerial job

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has embarked on a new chapter in his football career by becoming the manager of Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen.

The Dutch legend has signed a two-year contract with the club, marking his first step into senior management.

Fabrizio Romano shared the news on social media platform X, stating:

“Robin van Persie has signed in today as new sc Heerenveen manager, deal completed.He’s appreciated and highly rated in the industry as potential future top head coach.”

Van Persie’s appointment is seen as a significant move in his post-playing career. He is highly regarded within the football community, with many tipping him as one of the future top managers.

Van Persie began his illustrious playing career at Feyenoord before joining Arsenal in 2004.

During his eight seasons with the Gunners, he established himself as one of the Premier League’s elite strikers, scoring 132 goals in 278 appearances and winning the FA Cup in 2005.

His standout season came in 2011-12 when he netted 37 goals in all competitions, securing the Premier League Golden Boot and the PFA Player of the Year award.

In 2012, van Persie made a controversial move to Manchester United where he made an immediate impact, scoring 30 goals in his first season and leading United to the Premier League title in 2012-13. He finished his United career with 58 goals in 105 appearances before moving to Fenerbahçe in 2015.

Following his retirement as a player in 2019, van Persie transitioned into coaching, serving as an assistant coach at Feyenoord and managing the club’s under-18 and under-19 teams.