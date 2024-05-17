What Falk heard about ‘stronger than Haaland’ Sesko & Arsenal and Man Utd interest

Benjamin Sesko’s star has risen high as far as clubs in England are concerned.

The 20-year-old has struck 17 times this season in 41 games (across all competitions), helping guide RB Leipzig into the Champions League places.

Christian Falk now reports that the Slovenian is particularly appreciated by Arsenal and Manchester United ahead of the summer window.

“Benjamin Sesko is the hottest Bundesliga stock in England at the moment. Arsenal FC and Manchester United are particularly interested in the striker.

“In Leipzig they say: Sesko is physically even stronger than Erling Haaland (Manchester City). Both strikers were trained at Red Bull Salzburg. Like Haaland, Sesko also demanded an exit clause for a move to the Bundesliga. This clause amounted to €50m. But due to his strong performances and many appearances, the clause has now been increased to €75m for this summer.

“Arsenal and United now know what they have to put on the table for Sesko. Sesko’s advisor has already appeared in the stands at a United game. That’s part of his game. He has also had his picture taken in the stands at an AC Milan game. Milan are also interested in Sesko.”

Not a signing that fits Manchester United’s needs

There’s no question that Sesko is destined to ply his trade for one of the major players in Europe.

Whether that move should be to the Red Devils, however, is up for debate.

Erik ten Hag’s men already acquired quite the prodigy in 21-year-old Rasmus Hojlund. The suggestion has been that a more experienced striker would be necessary to alleviate some of the pressure on the Dane’s shoulders.

Signing a player a year his junior, then, would run counter to that logic.

Arsenal need a reliable centre-forward

Goals have been flowing from the wide areas – most notably from Bukayo Saka this term.

Elsewhere, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard have been chipping in quite reasonably in 2023/24.

That said, Arsenal are still arguably lacking a killer centrally. Gabriel Jesus has shone in moments outside of the treatment room, but Mikel Arteta’s men need availability.

The good news for Edu and Co.? Sesko hasn’t spent any time on the treatment table since suffering a torn muscle fibre in 2021/22.