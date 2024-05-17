Ruben Amorim’s hopes of a move to Liverpool may not have been ended in the way fans think.

The Sporting Lisbon boss was thought to be keen on a switch to the Anfield-based outfit, with Jurgen Klopp set to call time on a nine-year stay in Merseyside.

It has now emerged that the Primeira Liga side’s president, Francisco Varandas, may have played a starring role in blocking his head coach’s departure.

“I found out why the transfer of Ruben Amorim (Sporting Lisbon) to Liverpool FC fell through in the end. Everything had already been negotiated and the contracts were ready to be signed,” Christian Falk shared in his exclusive Fact Files column with CaughtOffside.

“Sporting Lisbon would have received a transfer fee of €10m, as had been agreed. However, the president of Sporting Lisbon, Francisco Varandas, is said to have changed his mind at the last minute. Suddenly, the president demanded €20m and spontaneously doubled the price.

“Liverpool did not want to play the game. That was bitter for Amorim, who would have loved to become Jürgen Klopp’s successor.”

The Leões have since been crowned league champions for the second time under the 39-year-old’s watch.

Why isn’t Ruben Amorim going to Liverpool?

There had been suspicions that the Reds’ hierarchy had not taken well to attempts to pressurise decision-makers with his trip to London for talks with West Ham United.

There were also genuine concerns over the Portuguese head coach’s playing philosophy, tactics and long-term fit.

All perfectly reasonable reasons why CEO of Football Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes might have been given pause.

Liverpool may fans may not mourn the death of this opportunity a great deal, however, given how promising an appointment Feyenoord’s Arne Slot appears.

Only time will tell whether the Merseysiders secured the right man to succeed Jurgen Klopp.