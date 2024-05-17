Julen Lopetegui has a tough job on his hands when he arrives at West Ham next season and one big decision the Spanish coach will need to make is who will lead his team throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

This season has been an up-and-down one for the Hammers and it has resulted in David Moyes departing after the final match on Sunday.

One problem West Ham fans have felt throughout this term has been a lack of leadership in their squad with their former captain Declan Rice having left the London club last summer for Arsenal.

Kurt Zouma took over that role and that was always a questionable choice from Moyes.

The defender has not had a good campaign at the London Stadium as he has led a defence that has shipped 71 goals and counting this season – the most West Ham have ever conceded in the Premier League.

This is an issue Lopetegui will need to fix if the Hammers are to progress as a club and deciding on a new captain will be one of the first ports of call the former Wolves boss when he arrives.

Julen Lopetegui could pick James Ward-Prowse as new West Ham captain

According to The Athletic‘s Roshane Thomas, James Ward-Prowse is very much in the mix to be the next West Ham captain.

Should Lopetegui settle on the midfielder, he will disappoint two of his players as Zouma will lose the role and Jarrod Bowen would have been hopeful of securing the armband.

Ward-Prowse would be a great option given his experience in the Premier League and it would be a decision West Ham fans would accept as the Englishman has been solid since moving to the club.