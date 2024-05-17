Juventus sack Allegri just two days after Italian Cup triumph

Juventus have sacked Massimiliano Allegri just days after he won them the Italian Cup.

The Turin side triumphed 1-0 over Atalanta in Rome, but Allegri’s behavior during and after the match has led to his abrupt departure.

He was expected to be fired at the end of the season regardless of the outcome of the Italian Cup, with the club set to replace him with Bologna manager Thiago Motta.

But his antics post victory hastened the decision, and the club announced earlier today that they have parted ways with the Italian.

The statement issued on the club’s official website read:

“Juventus announces that it has relieved Massimiliano Allegri of his role as coach of the men’s first team. The dismissal follows certain behaviours during and after the Italian Cup final which the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus and with what those who represent it must behave.

A period of collaboration ends, which began in 2014, restarted in 2021 and ended after the last 3 seasons together with the Coppa Italia Final. The club wishes Massimiliano Allegri good luck in his future projects.”

What happened after the Coppa Italia win?

Reports from CBS Sports indicate that Allegri had a verbal altercation with Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli during the Coppa Italia celebrations.

Additionally, he lashed out at a federal prosecutor and damaged lights on a set, which the club later offered to reimburse.

The report adds that he also lashed out on the director of Italian newspaper Tuttosport. Guido Vaciago revealed that Allegri called him a s***ty director, before threatening to hit him in the face and rip his ears.

Vaciago said:

“After the game, Allegri told me: you’re a shitty director! Write the truth in your newspaper, not what the club tells you. Look, I know where to come and get you. I know where to wait for you. I’ll come and rip off both your ears. I’ll come and hit you in the face. Write the truth in your newspaper.”

Allegri however, has denied these allegations.

Allegri’s second spell at Juventus comes to a disappointing end

Allegri’s second tenure at Juventus concludes with the Italian Cup being the sole silverware won during this period.

This contrasts sharply with his highly successful first stint at the club, where he secured the Serie A title in each of his five seasons, won four Italian Cups, and reached the Champions League final twice.