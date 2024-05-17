Video: Older Leeds fans will love seeing club legend singing “Marching On Together” at Elland Road

Leeds United moved one step closer to returning to the Premier League on Thursday night having booked their place in the Championship play-off final, with their 4-0 win over Norwich being a special night at Elland Road. 

One spectator enjoying the occasion was club legend Eddie Gray, who was spotted by fans singing “Marching on Together”, which proved to be wholesome footage.

The former winger is fondly remembered by older fans of the club having been part of the team that won the 1972 FA Cup. Gray played for the Yorkshire outfit for an impressive 17 years and his love for it has not been lost.

Watch: Leeds legend Eddie Gray singing “Marching on Together” at Elland Road

https://x.com/LewisSpeight/status/1791230143488258438

