Leeds United will look to part ways with Patrick Bamford at the end of the season as the Yorkshire club don’t see the 30-year-old as part of their future.

Daniel Farke’s side are on the verge of a return to the Premier League having reached the Championship play-off final this week but they will need to sell players if they fail to secure promotion.

According to the Daily Mail, if Leeds don’t get promoted this season the Championship club will have to raise close to £100m in player sales and that could lead to a firesale at Elland Road with stars such as Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville almost certain to leave amid interest from the Premier League.

Fans of the Yorkshire club will hope that scenario doesn’t play out but even if they do return to England’s top flight, the Whites will look to part ways with Patrick Bamford as the striker doesn’t have a big part in their future plans.

Patrick Bamford and Leeds look set to part ways after six years

This season has been tough for Bamford as the 30-year-old has missed a lot of games through injury, which includes the entire start of the campaign.

The striker has a contract at Elland Road until 2026 but the Daily Mail states that Leeds would like to move on from the player this summer. The former Chelsea star is the joint-highest earner at the Championship club with his £70,000 a week contract and that is a lot of money to get off the books.

Bamford has been at Leeds since 2018 and the play-off final could be a fitting way for him to leave having played 187 games in a white shirt.