Leicester in advanced talks to sign 22-year-old goalkeeper

Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas is a target for Leicester City ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Mandas is the goalkeeper that the recently promoted Premier League team is looking to recruit.

Leicester’s season has been far more successful this season after they were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season.

The Foxes have won the Championship title and have been promoted straight back to the top division of English football.

They are currently getting ready to return to the Premier League as a consequence, and in order to bolster the team as part of that effort, it appears that a new transfer target has emerged.

Enzo Maresca, the manager of Foxes, is reportedly eager to include the former Greek youth international to his squad for the upcoming season.

It’s also said that Fiorentina may rekindle their prior interest in him, and Bologna manager Thiago Motta might try to sign him if he joins Juventus.

Manchester City, the Premier League leaders, are also said to have kept an eye on the young goalkeeper.

After joining from OFI Crete in his home Greece for a reported €900,000, Mandas only moved to Lazio last summer.

Since then, he has made 12 appearances for his current club across all competitions.

The former Premier League champions are ready to do their business this summer and they would be hoping to avoid relegation in their upcoming spell in the top flight of England.

Leicester City should go ahead with the signing

If Leicester were to complete this signing, it appears that the Lazio goalkeeper would be a valuable addition.

Mandas was not the first choice goalkeeper in Italy when he first came, but he recently filled in after Ivan Provedel, the starting goalkeeper, got injured.

In recent months, Mandas’ stock has increased significantly.