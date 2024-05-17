Liverpool are keen on signing the Benfica defender Antonio Silva at the end of the season.

According to Fichajes, they have joined Manchester United and Bayern Munich in the race to sign the 20-year-old central defender. Benfica value the talented defender at €100 million and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to pay a premium for him.

Joel Matip will be out of contract in the summer and Liverpool will have to fill the void left by him. They have been quite vulnerable defensively and need to tighten up at the back if they want to compete for major trophies once again.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will lose Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane at the end of the season. Both players will leave upon the expiry of their contract. Silva has been on the Manchester United radar for a while, and it remains to be seen, whether the Red Devils are ready to break the bank for him.

Antonio Silva might fancy Liverpool and Man United transfer

The talented young central defender will certainly be tempted to join big clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United at the end of the season. It will be an excellent opportunity for him and he would get to test himself against the best attackers in the world.

The reported asking price seems like a premium and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United and Liverpool or prepared to pay over the odds. There is no doubt that the 20-year-old is a top class talent with a bright future, but he has done nothing to justify the €100 million price tag just yet.

Benfica might need to be more reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.