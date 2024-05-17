Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has aimed a dig at Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand ahead of his departure from the club.

The Reds boss has just one game left in charge of the Premier League club, a home match against Wolves this weekend.

Klopp is set to leave the Merseyside club after joining them in 2015, having guided them to Premier League and Champions League glory.

Incoming boss Arne Slot is set to take charge of the club, arriving at Anfield from Dutch Eredivisie club Feyenoord.

The German manager has claimed that his recent interview with Man United legend Ferdinand was ‘not good’.

In his farewell interview, Klopp discussed his time at Anfield, particularly the team’s historic Premier League victory in the 2019–20 campaign, with Liverpool fans on The Redmen TV.

Ferdinand demanded at the time that the season be declared null and void due to the coronavirus outbreak, preventing Liverpool from winning the league for the first time in thirty years.

‘Rio Ferdinand I think said it, “I think you should null and void the league”‘, Klopp said.

‘I forgot that actually that he was [the one who said that] because I gave him an interview only recently… it was not a good interview anyway.’

Fortunately for Liverpool and Klopp, that did not happen and they went on to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.

It was the club’s first league title in three decades and it came at a time when the fans were unable to celebrate with the team due to COVID regulations.

Klopp made the dream come true for the Liverpool fans, which many other managers in the past have failed to do.

Liverpool boss is getting ready for emotional farewell

His farewell at Anfield will be an emotional day for the club, for him, the players and the fans.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager is expected to spend some time away from football before taking up another job.

Arne Slot has a tough job ahead replacing the fan favourite Klopp and it will be interesting to see if he can fill the gap left by Klopp’s imminent departure.