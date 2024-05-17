Man City’s case over their alleged 115 breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules will be heard soon and many clubs in the division could benefit from a guilty verdict.

Last year, the Premier League champions were charged with a series of rule breaks which took place between 2009 and 2018. City have firmly denied the allegations by the Premier League but the charges have been a dark cloud over their recent success as the Manchester club pushes for another Premier League title and FA Cup this season.

Should Man City be found guilty of their crimes, it is uncertain how the club will be punished. A points deduction, relegation or even having trophies stripped are all possibilities and should one of these happen, that would benefit the rest of England’s top flight.

According to the Birmingham Mail, over £350m could be owed to Premier League clubs dating back to 2011. With a focus on Aston Villa, the report states that the Birmingham outfit could receive a payment of around £13.5m if Man City are found guilty.

Any extra money from Man City case will help Aston Villa move forward

This term has been exceptional for Aston Villa as Unai Emery’s team have secured Champions League football for the club next season. This achievement will help the club move forward as they will be able to attract better players and will receive a lot more money for their efforts during the 2024/25 campaign.

If Man City are found guilty, any money that comes the Birmingham club’s way will be a big help, especially in an era of FFP and Profit and sustainability rules.

However, it remains to be seen how the Premier League champions are punished as they will have the very best people fighting the charges for them.