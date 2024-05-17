Man City and Liverpool named as clubs interested in Newcastle United star

Manchester City and Liverpool have been named as the clubs who “really like” Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Premier League giants are both admirers of the England international who has enjoyed a successful season for the Magpies.

A number of Newcastle United players have attracted interest from clubs this summer with Alexander Isak impressing Arsenal and Bruno Guimaraes being monitored by Man City, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Gordon has made tremendous progress in the Northeast since his move from Everton.

Following some outstanding performances for the Magpies, the English winger was called up to play for Gareth Southgate’s England team.

Now, less than a year after signing a contract with Newcastle, he is being linked to another.

During his most recent Q&A session with The Athletic, the reliable David Ornstein said that Man City appreciate Gordon’s abilities.

“Liverpool, like Manchester City and many others clubs, really like (Anthony) Gordon,” Ornstein said when asked about the Newcastle star.

He added: “But they (Liverpool) are not expected to pursue the winger because Newcastle have no intention of letting him go and, even if that stance was changeable, the potential level of fee it would take to do business would be astronomical.

“I’m certain Gordon is staying at Newcastle this summer.”

Gordon has come through the ranks in the Everton academy and a move to Liverpool might be too controversial for the former Everton fan favourite.

He might fancy a move to Man City as he would get the chance to play with some of the best players in the world and challenge for trophies.

Gordon needs to stay at Newcastle United

However, at this stage in his career, he needs to stay at Newcastle and continue his development away from the limelight of the biggest clubs.

His growth under Eddie Howe has been impressive and he needs to continue that before taking the next step in his career.

He is currently on the right track and getting better while also showing maturity in his game at such a young age.