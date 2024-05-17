Exclusive: Man United will turn down offers for 29-year-old amid exit rumours

Man United will turn down any offers that arrive this summer for their captain Bruno Fernandes as the Premier League club sees the midfielder as a big part of their future.

A report from The Independent stated this week that Bayern Munich are interested in the 29-year-old and are confident of getting the Portuguese star ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad are also ready to make offers to the Red Devils for Fernandes and sources have told CaughtOffside that the Saudi Arabian clubs are willing to part ways with €100m to get the Man United player.

However, Man United see their captain as untouchable, while the midfielder’s priority would be to stay at Old Trafford next season.

The 29-year-old has a contract in Manchester until 2026 and if things don’t go to plan during the 2024/25 season, the Portugal international may then leave during the summer of 2025 with one year remaining on his current deal.

Bruno Fernandes is too important for Man United to let go

Man United have made awful signings in recent years but Fernandes is not one of them. Since his arrival in 2020, the midfielder has been a key player for the Red Devils across the 231 matches he has featured in, scoring 79 goals and providing a further 65 assists.

There is a lot of uncertainty at United at present, especially around the future of manager Erik ten Hag, and the last thing the Manchester club needs is to let their bets player go.

It is understandable if the Portuguese star is frustrated at Old Trafford as the club are not in a position to challenge for top honours, but it looks like he will remain at the Premier League giants for one more season and will see the lay of the land come the summer of 2025.