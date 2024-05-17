Man United to make a profit on star with contract expiring in 2025

Man United are set to part ways with several players at the end of the season with Christian Eriksen being one star ready to leave Old Trafford.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has stated on the latest edition of the Inside Track podcast that Man United’s finances heading into the summer transfer window are tight due to concerns over profit and sustainability rules, so the Manchester club needs to sell before they can buy.

The Red Devils will hope to bring in a large sum of money from the sales of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood but all the smaller fees from other sales will add up, helping the Premier League giants to bring in new stars ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Eriksen is one player expected to leave and having joined Man United on a free transfer in 2022, the Manchester outfit will make a profit on his sale. The midfielder’s contract expires in 2025, which means the upcoming transfer window is the ideal time to sell the former Tottenham star.

The 32-year-old has not been a key player for Erik ten Hag this season, starting 12 times in the Premier League across the 21 appearances he has made in the English top flight.

Man United’s Christian Eriksen can still be useful

Eriksen turned 32 in February and has shown this season that he can still offer something to a club that is willing to give him minutes. The midfielder is done at the highest level of the game but is still capable of making an impact within Europe’s top leagues.

It remains to be seen who makes a move for the Denmark star during the upcoming transfer window as there have not been any concrete links with clubs. Galatasaray are reportedly interested in Eriksen but the Turkish giants are yet to make an official move.