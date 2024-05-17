Man United renew interest in midfielder who is soon to be a free agent

Gazzetta dello Sport (page 6) reports that Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is attracting interest from Manchester United since his contract is set to expire next month.

Over the previous several seasons, the centre-midfielder has been strongly linked to Man Utd and other Premier League teams.

Although it first appeared that he would become a free agent during the summer transfer window last year, he ultimately decided to commit to the Serie A giants for one more season.

Under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Red Devils are ready for a big transfer window.

The INEOS billionaire is thought to be trying to bolster the team’s core, and among other things, new centre backs and a backup for striker Rasmus Hojlund are being mentioned.

Additionally, Man United may need depth in the midfield as they search for the ideal Kobbie Mainoo partner.

With 34 appearances across all competitions, the France international has contributed three assists and five goals to the Bianconeri’s cause this season.

After qualifying for the Champions League and winning the Coppa Italia, the Serie A team is reportedly eager to negotiate a new contract, but Rabiot has remained quiet about his future.

The report mentions interest from Bayern Munich in the services of the midfielder so the Red Devils would have to beat competition from the German giants if they want to sign him.

Man United’s interest in the French World Cup winner makes sense as they could likely lose Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat.

Rabiot would add experience to Man United midfield

A major overhaul of the squad is expected at the club in the summer and signing an experienced midfielder like Rabiot, and that for free, would be a clever move from the Red Devils.

Having played in France and Italy, the attraction of the Premier League is going to play a part in Rabiot’s decision about his future.

Man United were close to signing the midfielder in the past but a deal fell through because the two parties were unable to agree on personal terms.

Rabiot might be the right midfielder for the development of Mainoo at Old Trafford with his experience and knowledge of the game.