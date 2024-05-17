Man United plotting summer move for £52m-rated Real Madrid target

Manchester United are keen on signing the LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old central defender is highly rated around Europe and his performances have attracted the top clubs in recent weeks. According to Give Me Sport, Real Madrid are keen on signing the 18-year-old defender as well and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done.

The Red Devils need to bring a quality replacement for Raphael Varane and Yoro certainly fits the profile. The talented young French defender has the quality to thrive in English football, and he will look to establish himself as a player for Manchester United if the transfer goes through.

The report claims that Manchester United will explore a summer move for the defender. If there are indications that he is willing to consider a move to Old Trafford. Initially, it was believed that he wanted to join Real Madrid only.

Meanwhile, the asking price for the Ligue 1 defender seems to have come down as well. The French outfit are willing to consider a fee of around £52 million for the highly-rated central defender. Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to afford him, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season.

Man United need Leny Yoro

Both Manchester United and Real Madrid are in need of defensive reinforcements, and it will be interesting to see who wins the transfer race. Whoever ends up signing the 18-year-old will have a tremendous future prospect on their hands.

Manchester United have looked quite vulnerable defensively and they will have to tighten up at the back if they want to compete for trophies once again. They might need to bring in multiple central defenders in the summer, especially with players like Jonny Evans leaving the club. Harry Maguire has been linked with the potential exit as well.