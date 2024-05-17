Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he is leaving the German club amid rumours of a move to Manchester United.

The German manager had decided to leave the club in February but the Bundesliga giants started talks with him to extend his stay.

After reportedly getting rejected by Xabi Alonso and Ralf Rangnick, Bayern Munich decided to hold talks with Tuchel in order to convince him to stay at the club.

But Tuchel made it official on Friday that this Saturday’s game against Hoffenheim will be his final one as Bayern Munich’s manager.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on his X account, the former Chelsea manager confirmed his decision to leave the German club.

He said:

“This is my last press conference as FC Bayern manager”.

“There were talks, but we didn’t reach an agreement… so the decision of February still stands.”

🚨 BREAKING: Thomas Tuchel will NOT stay as Bayern manager, no change of mind. “This is my last press conference as FC Bayern manager”. “There were talks, but we didn’t reach an agreement… so the decision of February still stands”, Tuchel says. pic.twitter.com/nd8C35cLES — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2024

Should Manchester United choose to fire Erik ten Hag in the summer, Tuchel has been mentioned as a possible successor.

However, the Red Devils have not made any contact with the former Premier League manager.

Man United are expected to make a decision on the future of Erik ten Hag after their FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Tuchel is one of the candidates for the Man United job

Along with Gareth Southgate, Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter, Tuchel has been named as Ten Hag’s potential successor.

The German manager has a point to prove in the Premier League after being sacked by Chelsea.

He won the Champions League title with the London based club but after a poor run of games, he was fired by them.

A section of Chelsea supporters was unhappy with the club’s decision to sack him, but Man United could now provide him the opportunity to come back to England.