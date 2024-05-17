Man United managerial target makes two demands for key players

It still isn’t clear if Man United intend to stick with Erik ten Hag or not as manager for next season.

Rumours continue to swirl regardless, with one name getting more traction than any other; Thomas Tuchel.

The former Chelsea man and current coach of Bayern has been linked with the manager’s job at Old Trafford by The Telegraph (subscription required) and other outlets.

It’s been suggested that the German would accept a United offer if it were forthcoming and should the Red Devils sack the Dutchman after a disappointing 2023/24 campaign.

Although he’s had a series of injuries to contend with, which actually could end up being his saving grace, ten Hag’s XI’s have generally proved uninspiring and they’ve meandered through a number of games.

Away teams playing at the Theatre of Dreams this season have done so full of confidence, with Old Trafford nowhere close to being the fortress of old when visiting teams were often cowed by playing there.

It’s perhaps that lack of fear which could affect how Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his board see ten Hag’s tenure.

In order to get United back to the top table of domestic and European football once more they have to become a feared outfit, and they are a long, long way from being that at the moment.

For Tuchel, however, it seems more likely that he will stay on at Bayern next season as long as his demands are met.

Thomas Tuchel set to stay at Bayern

According to The Independent (subscription required), he wants guarantees that a number six and a playmaker are signed as well as his contract being extended beyond next season.

Given how many names have already turned the Bavarians down – Alonso, Nagelsmann, Rangnick – the Bundesliga giants are running out of options.

Even if some of the club’s board might not consider Tuchel to be the right man, he does appear to have support from his squad, and handing him the chance to put right the wrongs of this season might not be the worst decision they make.