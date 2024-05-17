Bruno Fernandes’ future at Manchester United could be directly tied to that of Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel.

The German tactician, heavily linked with a switch to Jim Ratcliffe’s project of renewal at Old Trafford, could now stay put in Munich amid the club’s ongoing struggle to secure his replacement.

Christian Falk reports that the Bavarian outfit (in particular, the current coaching staff) are admirers of the £55.3m-valued (according to Football Transfers’ valuation system) midfielder.

“Miguel Delaney at “The Independent” has reported that FC Bayern are interested in Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United),” the head of football at the BILD Group told CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“In fact, the current coaching team likes this player, especially his character as well as his style of play.

“The bosses, on the other hand, are wondering where Fernandes should play in the current team. This question is likely to lead to internal discussions if Tuchel stays at FC Bayern.”

The Portuguese international has been prolific for the Red Devils this term, amassing 27 goal contributions in 46 games (across all competitions).

Could Thomas Tuchel end up at Manchester United?

There is a world in which the former Chelsea boss becomes the fifth coach to reject Bayern’s advances.

An opportunity for a fresh start, where Tuchel knows he is not already working at a disadvantage with the club hierarchy, could prove more than tempting.

Add into the mix the likely superior control he will be granted over club affairs and United status as a sleeping giant and it’s an even harder role to turn down in the summer.

That is, of course, if the current vein of though over in the red half of Manchester is to part ways with Erik ten Hag at the end of the 2023/24 season.

What has Tuchel said about Fernandes?

It seems that the former PSG man is very much a fan of the 29-year-old star.

Tuchel not only admitted that he was a fan of the ‘unbelievable’ Manchester United footballer but that he’d also been keen on his services during his stint in Paris.

“With my first sporting director in Paris, Antero Henrique, he knew (Fernandes) very well and we fought hard to have a connection to him and to bring him to our team,” the 50-year-old was quoted as saying by UnitedInFocus.

“He was a big personality for Sporting and an effective goalscorer and an effective guy to make the other players around more dangerous. The impact he has had since he arrived at Manchester United is indescribable and unbelievable.”

Definitely one potential move to keep an eye on this summer.