Manchester City star opens up on his Premier League ambition

Phil Foden believes his form this season has shown he can fulfil his ambition of becoming “one of the best players” in the Premier League.

Foden has massively stepped up following the departure of key players Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan, whilst Kevin De Bruyne has missed a large part of the season with injury.

The 23-year-old has taken his game to another level this campaign, and City stand on the brink of becoming the first team in Premier League history to win four titles in a row.

Foden fires warning to rivals

The England international has excelled after being deployed in a more central role this campaign rather than being put out on the wing.

Foden has scored 17 league goals and provided four assists, and is one of the favourites to win the Premier League Player of the Year award.

The City academy graduate has already picked up the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award, and will be looking to round the season out with a league and cup double before heading to the Euros with England.

After winning the award Foden revealed at the start of the season he wanted to be one of the best players in the league.

“I said at the start of the season that I wanted to be one of the best players in the league and I think this season my game has come on loads”, he told The Mirror.

“I’ve moved more centrally which is where I see myself in the long term, I’m playing with more freedom, playing with a smile on my face and I’m really enjoying myself.

“Being an attacking player at Man City, you have a responsibility to score goals, assist my team mates and playing higher up is the aim and I put that pressure on myself and I like that pressure.

“I’m delighted with the outcome because I’ve scored goals, I’ve assisted goals and I feel like I’ve come on.‌

“It was tough to lose players but I knew I had to step up with those players missing and I think I showed that I can do that.

“Hopefully this season is just the start for me, I think I’ve shown this season that my game has gone up a level and I can fulfil my ambition of becoming one of the best players in the league.”

The scary thing is Foden isn’t even 24 and there’s still so much room to develop as a player, which is hard to believe given how good he is.