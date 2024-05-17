Sofyan Amrabat’s tenure at Manchester United appears to be drawing to a close after a less-than-stellar loan spell. The Moroccan midfielder, who joined United from Fiorentina last summer, has struggled to make a significant impact at Old Trafford.

Despite high expectations, Amrabat has made just 28 appearances, with only nine starts in the Premier League, casting doubt on his long-term future with the club.

United initially secured Amrabat on a season-long loan for £8.5 million, with an option to buy for an additional £21.4 million, per BBC Sport. However, recent reports suggest that the Red Devils are unlikely to trigger this option, leading to speculation about Amrabat’s next move. His agent’s presence in Manchester for talks on Tuesday has further fueled rumors of an imminent departure.

Crystal Palace and Fulham interested in Sofyan Amrabat

Despite his underwhelming stint at Manchester United, Amrabat’s talent has not gone unnoticed by other Premier League clubs. According to The Sun, both Fulham and Crystal Palace are keenly monitoring his situation. These clubs see potential in the 27-year-old, whose performances have shown flashes of brilliance, albeit inconsistently.

Crystal Palace, in particular, were reportedly impressed by Amrabat during their emphatic 4-0 victory over the Red Devils just weeks ago.

With new manager Oliver Glasner at the helm, Palace are eager to bolster their midfield options and view Amrabat as a valuable addition. Meanwhile, Fulham are in the market for a defensive midfielder, anticipating the potential departure of Joao Palhinha. Amrabat’s defensive acumen and international experience make him an attractive candidate to fill that void.

Amrabat’s journey to the Premier League began with a solid tenure at Fiorentina, where he made 92 league appearances and scored once over three seasons. His impressive performances for Morocco, including their historic run to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he earned his 49th international cap, underscore his capabilities on the global stage.