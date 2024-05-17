Why Marcus Rashford was involved in an argument with Man United fan

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford was involved in an argument with a fan at Old Trafford.

The Man United players were getting ready to face Newcastle United in their final home match of the season.

During the warm-up before the match, Rashford was seen having an argument with a fan and the video of the incident was posted on social media.

Rashford had to be taken away from the scene by teammate Christian Eriksen but he looked furious about the comments of the fan.

Man Utd fans giving Rashford stick before the game has even started… Not a good look. pic.twitter.com/xTEDVYGrCN — george (@StokeyyG2) May 15, 2024

The Daily Mirror has now revealed what the fan said to Rashford, that made the Man United star upset.

“Why don’t you go?” on the back of recent reports regarding Rashford’s future.

Another fan then said: “Rashford, don’t listen to him!”

When Rashford entered the game in the second half of Man United’s 3-2 victory over Newcastle, the crowd erupted in cheers.

The Man United player has had a difficult season as he hasn’t been able to replicate his 30-goal total from the 2022–2023 campaign.

In 41 appearances this season, the Man United attacker has scored just eight goals.

His poor form could cost him a place in the England squad ahead of the Euros this summer.

His troubles on and off the pitch this season have made his future uncertain at the club.

Despite making 31 appearances in the Premier League this season, the striker has only scored seven goals due to injuries and off-field issues.

Even though some fans have started voicing their concerns about Rashford, he has shown in the past how important he can be to the Red Devils.

Man United should keep the faith in their star player

Rashford is one of their best players and the manager and the fans should give him confidence so that he can regain his best form for the club.

During Erik ten Hag’s debut season, he helped the club qualify for the Champions League and guided them to Carabao Cup victory against Newcastle United.

In a squad that has young attackers, Rashford is the experienced one and the Red Devils should utilise his abilities to the fullest by providing him a supporting atmosphere.