Mikel Arteta steps up efforts to sign primary Arsenal midfield target

Arsenal are prepared to step into the transfer market again this summer in order to bolster their squad.

The Gunners have been active in bringing new players to the club in recent transfer windows.

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber joined the Premier League club last summer and more players are expected to arrive.

According to TBR Football, the Arsenal manager is trying to persuade Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi to join the club.

Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi is reportedly their primary target as they want to strengthen their midfield depth in light of rumours that Thomas Partey might leave in the summer.

The report also mentions that Arsenal have added Benfica midfielder Joao Neves to their transfer targets.

The scouts from the North London club have taken a closer look at the Portuguese midfielder three times in the last month, sources have told TBR football.

Arteta wants a midfielder in the summer who can partner Declan Rice in the middle of the park.

His long term targets include Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

It remains to be seen who will come to the Emirates Stadium in the summer but what seems highly likely is that the Gunners are going to sign a midfield player.

Zubimendi is the kind of player who would fit in well at the Premier League club with the Spaniard specialising in passing and controlling the tempo of the game.

Zubimendi would be ideal for Arsenal

His physicality can provide advantage to the Arsenal midfield and the Gunners would benefit hugely from that.

The 25-year-old’s potential transfer to Arsenal is currently being handled by the Arsenal manager himself.

The Norton London club have placed their initial £43 million proposal for Zubimendi, according to TuttoMercato.

The Gunners want to get ahead of other teams that may be interested in the midfield player and that is why they are making an early move.