Mikel Arteta assures fans he will discuss his future “when the time is right” with contract expiring in 2025

Mikel Arteta has insisted he will sit down with Arsenal to discuss his future when the “time is right.”

Arteta will have just one year remaining on his current deal once the season concludes this weekend, and has been at the Emirates since 2019 when he replaced Unai Emery.

The Spaniard has guided the Gunners to the brink of their first Premier League title in 20 years, but they will need to beat Everton at the Emirates and hope Manchester City slip up against West Ham.

Arteta will discuss his future when “the time is right”

The 42-year-old has done a brilliant job in north London following his arrival from Manchester City, where he served as an assistant to Pep Guardiola.

The Gunners have steadily got better season on season and after two eighth place finishes, and a fifth the club are now a title contending team once again.

In the build up to the season finale against the Toffees Arteta has predicted whatever the outcome it will be an emotional day, but once things have settled down he will discuss his future with the club.

“That’s something that after the season, or whenever the right time is, we will talk and sit down”, Arteta told reporters when asked about contract talks.