Moyes’ treatment by West Ham is shambolic and Lopetegui’s behaviour an absolute disgrace says Collymore

This weekend will see David Moyes manager West Ham United for the final time, and his mission for the last match of the 2023/24 campaign? Get a result at champions-elect, Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side will win their fourth successive Premier League title with a victory, but any other result could ensure that Arsenal become champions for the first time in 20 years.

Moyes will undoubtedly leave a hero if he manages to curtail City’s aspirations, though there’s an argument that he’s already one given what he’s done for the East London outfit during his second tenure at the club.

Moyes had a good run at West Ham

His style of football might not have been to everyone’s liking, but his achievements can’t be knocked.

Given that he’s not only kept the Hammers stable but seen them emerge as a genuine European force, CaughtOffside columnist, Stan Collymore, is disgusted at the way Moyes has been treated.

“David Moyes had a pretty good run at West Ham, even if it’s been a real mixed bag at times. They’ve struggled in the Premier League but in Europe, they’ve been fantastic and winning the Conference League was a real high point,” he said in his exclusive column.

“Do I believe that David Moyes’ time at West Ham is up? Yes, but the way in which West Ham have done it is absolutely shambolic.”

It’s hard to disagree with the former Premier League hit-man.

Supoporter expectations these days are often through the roof and have no basis in reality. They want trophies to be won consistently without looking at what clubs have to work with in terms of finances and infrastructure.

West Ham have almost always shopped in the bargain bin. There have been notable exceptions of course, such as Lucas Paqueta, but one has the impression that David Sullivan et al are always looking to get players that are either past their best – and therefore available at a knockdown price – or up and coming, and yet to realise their potential.

With that backdrop in mind, Moyes has worked wonders, and Julen Lopetegui, coming highly rated though he may be, has a job on his hands to convince the London Stadium faithful.

Collymore believes he won’t be around long enough to fulfil those ambitions either.

“All clubs talk to potential new managers behind the current incumbents back, that’s just a given, but in Lopetegui in particular, I think to myself are their better options out there and I think there probably are,” he added.

“The way that he walked out on Wolves was an absolute disgrace regardless of what promises he was made. And that would raise a massive red flag for me because if he did well at West Ham then the likes of Liverpool and Man United came in for him down the road, because they’re teams that will have been in transition for years to come (maybe Chelsea as well), he would quite happily walk out on the Hammers as well. So I think their due diligence in terms of finding the right man has been appalling.”