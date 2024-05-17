“My life flashed in front of me” – Arsenal legend lifts lid on his reaction to potential title defining moment

Arsenal legend Ian Wright said his life “flashed in front of him” when Heung-Min Son went through on goal against Manchester City on Tuesday night.

The Gunners head into the final day of the season with a chance of winning their first Premier League title for 20 years, but will need to beat Everton and hope Manchester City slip up against West Ham.

Whatever happens on Sunday it has been another impressive season for the Gunners who have pushed City all the way, something very few teams are capable of.

Wright explains his reaction to Son’s miss

Arsenal’s destiny could have been in their own hands had rivals Tottenham managed to take points off City on Tuesday, but Pep Guardiola’s men ran out 2-0 winners thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland.

However, with the score at 1-0 there was a potential title defining moment when Son went through on goal, only to be denied by Stefan Ortega who had come on for Ederson.

You would have put your house on the Spurs captain to hit the back of net, and the end result could have been very different.

Wright has been speaking on that miss and stated the 31-year-old was the one player he would have wanted that chance to fall to.

‘When Son went through something happened to me”, Wright said on his podcast Wrighty’s House.

“It happened so quickly as well, I didn’t have time to realise the enormity of the chance that was about to be spurned.

“From the time he got the ball to the time his shot was saved, my life flashed in front of me!

“Son was the one person in that Spurs team who you would want it to fall to so I thought it was happening, and then he missed.

“It slowly started to compute in my mind what had happened, that was it, that was the moment!”

City will become the first team in history not to win the title having been top on the final day if they miss out to the Gunners.