Howe happy as Newcastle prepare to secure first summer signing for record fee

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe praised Lewis Hall for his performance against Manchester United in the midweek.

The Magpies suffered a 3-2 defeat against Man United at Old Trafford, which could be dangerous for their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season.

Hall was one of Newcastle’s impressive players against the Red Devils, along with Anthony Gordon who was a constant threat to the Man United defense.

After a sluggish start to his loan spell at St. James’ Park, the 19-year-old has started six of Newcastle’s previous eight Premier League games and has impressed the manager with his performances.

“I thought he (Hall) was terrific,” said Howe, as reported by The Northern Echo.

“The goal was an unbelievable finish from distance, and he’s capable of that, but his all-round performance was great. I thought he looked really good defensively. He’s very good on the ball, and for such a young player, he shows real maturity. I’m delighted with how he’s progressing.”

At left back, the 19-year-old played with determination and a desire to attack when the chance arose, putting up an outstanding display.

His brilliant goal in stoppage time, which gave Newcastle a fleeting chance to stage a spectacular late comeback, topped off his impressive performance.

Once performance-related requirements were met to initiate the agreement, Newcastle have an obligation to pay £28 million to make Hall’s loan transfer permanent in the summer.

Newcastle’s club record teenage signing is Hugo Viana in 2002 when the Premier League club paid Sporting CP £8.5 million for him.

Their move for Hall will shatter that record by some margin.

Newcastle are involved in race to qualify for Europe

The Magpies know that even if they win, they might not make it to Europe if other outcomes, like the FA Cup final, go against them.

On the other hand, if other results go their way, they might lose and still make it to Europe.

With young players like Hall, Gordon and Alexander Isak, the future looks promising for the Toon Army, no matter if they qualify for Europe or not.