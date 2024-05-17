A major transfer move is on the horizon as Premier League clubs Arsenal and Newcastle United have reportedly agreed on a deal ahead of the summer transfer window.

The deal will see Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper since 2021, join his England teammate Nick Pope at St James’ Park.

Aaron Ramsdale joined Arsenal from Sheffield United in 2021 and quickly established himself as the Gunners’ primary goalkeeper. His performances between the posts were instrumental during his first two seasons, where he started 72 of the 76 Premier League games. Ramsdale’s agility, shot-stopping abilities, and leadership on the field were key factors in his rise to prominence at the North London club.

Despite his strong start, this season has seen a shift in Arsenal’s goalkeeping hierarchy. The arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford has pushed Ramsdale down the pecking order. Raya’s impending permanent move to Arsenal for £27 million has cemented his place as the preferred choice for manager Mikel Arteta, leaving Ramsdale to seek opportunities elsewhere this summer.

Newcastle United to bolster goalkeeping options with the addition of Aaron Ramsdale

According to Sky Sports News journalist James Green, speaking to the Highbury Squad, Newcastle United are close to securing Ramsdale’s signature. The Magpies’ manager, Eddie Howe, is keen to bolster his goalkeeping options and views Ramsdale as a crucial part of this strategy.

Ramsdale’s limited appearances this season – just 11 starts – have made a move away from Arsenal a viable option for the 26-year-old goalkeeper.

Ramsdale’s experience and proven track record in the Premier League make him an attractive prospect for Newcastle. His familiarity with Eddie Howe, who managed him during his time at Bournemouth, adds an extra layer of confidence in his ability to adapt and excel at St James’ Park.