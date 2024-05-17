After Norwich City’s 4-0 thumping of Leeds United at Elland Road on Thursday night, manager David Wagner has been fired by the club.

The Championship team has sacked its manager, according to the BBC.

In the second leg of their play-off semi-final, Leeds defeated the Canaries 4-0 at Elland Road, bringing the hosts closer to a return to the Premier League.

Prior to a third consecutive season in the second division, the Norfolk club has decided to part ways with Wagner after he led them to a sixth-place finish and a chance at promotion.

The club is anticipated to make an official statement later on Friday.

After Dean Smith was replaced in January 2023, Wagner assumed leadership but found it difficult to compete in the Championship.

Even though they were ranked 17th in November, Norwich won eight straight games at home to finish sixth and secure the last play-off position.

After leading Huddersfield to the Premier League in 2017, the manager was hired in January 2023 with the intention of repeating the feat at Carrow Road.

Ben Knapper, Norwich’s sporting director, will oversee the hiring procedure now.

Knapper, who formerly managed loans at Arsenal and had a good working relationship with Edu, will also have to handle anticipated bids for important players like Jonathan Rowe and Gabriel Sara, who are both highly regarded by Premier League teams.

Norwich City could appoint Arsenal coach

Wagner joined the Championship club after leaving Huddersfield and spending time with Schalke and Young Boys.

In addition to Steve Cooper and Liam Rosenior, Norwich has been linked to Arsenal coach Carlos Cuesta as they look for Wagner’s successor.

Having spent three years in the Championship, Norwich have to make some tough decisions now if they are to get promoted to the Premier League.