Mauricio Pochettino is fuming as Chelsea owner puts midfielder up for sale

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has turned around the season for the struggling side.

The Blues have won four Premier League games in a row, they have faced just one defeat in their last thirteen Premier League matches.

Their form has taken them from midtable to sixth position in the league standings, ahead of Newcastle United and Manchester United.

However, the Chelsea boss is fuming as the club’s board has put Conor Gallagher up for sale, according to Teamtalk.

In order to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, the Blues might need to cash in on some of their players.

After their heavy recent spending, they need to balance their finances in order to avoid punishment from the authorities.

The club consider Gallagher a valuable asset who can bring in a good amount of money if he is sold.

The midfielder is about to enter the final year of his contract at the club and the Blues feel it is time to cash in on him.

Gallagher’s potential sale is being considered by the Chelsea board as it would be counted as pure profit in their books since he is a homegrown player.

But the Chelsea boss admires the English midfielder and wants him to stay at the club.

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Chelsea are looking to get rid of Gallagher this summer, which would undoubtedly irritate the Argentine manager.

Jacobs said: “The door is still open for a Conor Gallagher sale, Chelsea are looking for at least £50m. Nothing is close at this stage on a contract extension.”

Pochettino faces uncertain future at Chelsea

Additionally, Pochettino’s conflict with Chelsea’s management may fuel rumours about his precarious position as head coach, making the end-of-season evaluation even more important.

Gallagher has been one of their best players this season and Pochettino’s reaction is understandable.

The midfielder has performed consistently this season for the Blues and it would not be unfair to say that he has been their second best player behind Cole Palmer this season.

Pochettino should let the club hierarchy make the big decisions and should focus on the recent success at the club and build on it.