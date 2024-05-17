Exclusive: Premier League have bottled it in relation to Man City charges says Collymore

Man City are on the verge of enjoying another incredible trophy-laden season.

Pep Guardiola’s side are just two wins away from claiming a double of Premier League and FA Cup, and were they to beat West Ham at the weekend, it would mean City landing an unprecedented fourth successive English top-flight title.

It’s a feat that’s not been done before in English football and deserves high praise indeed. It simply isn’t enough to say that the club has all the best players so what do you expect. A team still has to be blended together and the manager also has to be at the very highest level to be able to continue to motivate his playing staff.

All the while they have charges outstanding against them, however, their achievements will continue to be tarnished.

Former professional, Stan Collymore has really gone to town on the Premier League themselves for allowing such a situation to fester.

Man City’s charges needed to be dealt with sooner

“Apparently (Premier League chief) Richard Masters is going to the Arsenal game this weekend to avoid having to give the Premier League trophy to a club that’s got 115 charges against it,” he said in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“The argument over the charges that we’ve had from Manchester City Supporters groups – who will undoubtedly have been briefed by the club – is that the charges are too serious and too hefty over a number of different domains, to be dealt with quickly. Okay, I can go with that. 115 charges, take some more time…

“However, the fact is that no one expects a weekly digest from Richard Masters. I fail to see how the Premier League could not have taken one of Manchester City’s charges, perhaps the most serious and focused on that as the headline grabber, then just get to the other 114 as and when.

“I believe that Premier League have got it wrong because they haven’t dealt with one single charge and you can’t honestly tell me it couldn’t have been done in the same timescale as Everton’s and Forest’s punishments.

“They could’ve then said to people ‘this is the gravity of the club’s situation.’ Whether it would be a three point, six point or 10 point deduction, that would have had clear ramifications for this season’s title race.

“It would then be a template for dealing with clubs in the future because I’m sure that other clubs will fall foul of FFP sooner or later. Villa aren’t far off, and Newcastle may not be far off either.”

Collymore certainly has a point. It’s almost as if the powers that be at the Premier League are running scared.

By the time the charges are dealt with City might have even more silverware in the trophy cabinet, but there’ll be a hollow feeling if a number of the club’s titles won during the period concerned, are then taken away from them.

It could even lead to a mass walkout of players who will all be tarred with the same brush.

“I don’t know what the outcome is gonna be because Manchester City’s lawyers are the best in the business, and when you have the best in the business you tend to get tangible results,” Collymore added.

“Remember that Everton and Forest could’ve gone down this season but haven’t because they still had enough in the tank despite the points deductions. The point is that they could have gone down – this season – because their cases were dealt with. Manchester City cannot not be champions of England if they’re found guilty, but they will be if results go as expected because the Premier League haven’t got their collective fingers out.

“Richard Masters looks older every time he goes on TV and I think that the Premier League are under massive strain, dealing with a situation that has very significant complexities. I’ve got no confidence in them at all and therein lies the problem.

“If the stuff around Roberto Mancini apparently being paid off the books is found to be the case, for example, that should be a demotion in itself. Every single player and manager is paid like any other employee in the business. If it’s proven that he was getting paid a contract worth £1m via PAYE and HMRC, but was getting £8m sent to a business in Abu Dhabi… that should be worthy of significant sanction.

“I think that’s what a lot of football fans feel is unfair and that’s when you get into all of this sort of conspiracy theory territory. I know that clubs will try it on, so the Premier League need to fire a warning shot across clubs to flex their muscles and so everyone knows that they really do mean business.”

The longer the situation is allowed to continue, the more embarrassing it becomes for the Premier League and its stakeholders.

Let’s remember too that even if some of the charges manage to stick, Man City’s lawyers will appeal, thus delaying the process even further.