“It is happening” – President confirms talks to sign Aston Villa player

Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho may decide to switch teams during the upcoming summer transfer window.

At the moment, the Brazilian player is on loan at Al-Duhail SC in Qatar.

He has only played 24 minutes in the Premier League this season, therefore it seems that Unai Emery does not have him in his plans.

He still has two years left on his Villa Park deal, though, since his loan from Barcelona was extended to a permanent deal in 2022.

Nonetheless, reports from Brazil indicate that Coutinho is drawing attention from his home country.

Vasco da Gama are reportedly prepared to make a loan deal for the playmaker, according to TNT Sports Brazil.

Villa’s proposed strategy would entail a purchase requirement as well, with a price range of £4–£6 million.

President of Vasco da Gama Pedrinho has disclosed that attempts have been made to sign the Aston Villa star; Globo Esporte have reported his remarks.

“It [negotiations with Coutinho] is happening. With whom? With whom is it happening? [Journalist replies that it’s with Vasco SAF],” he said.

“And is it still with Vasco SAF or with me? Suddenly it was with me before it was with Vasco SAF. Back then it may have been with Josh [Wander, 777 Partners], now it may be with me. And it may have been rumoured that it’s with Vasco SAF.”

Coutinho, meanwhile, cost Villa £17 million two years ago after making 19 appearances on loan from Barcelona, when he contributed three assists and five goals.

Throughout his career, the 31-year-old Coutinho has struggled with injuries, and he has had a tough time at Villa.

Coutinho should seal move away from Aston Villa

With his current club, Coutinho has made 20 appearances, contributing three assists and six goals.

It is time for him to quit European football and move back to his country where the football would suit him.

He would be comfortable playing back in his country where the game is not as fast paced as it is in Europe.

Unfortunately for him, he hasn’t showed the flashes of brilliance in the last few years that he showed back in his Liverpool days.