Sky Sports man claims Arsenal player has agreed Newcastle transfer

Newcastle United are looking to add players to a number of positions in the summer transfer window.

Eddie Howe’s team has suffered this season due to injuries to key players and that is why they have failed to replicate the success of last season.

In order to reclaim their spot in the top four next season, the Magpies are set to enter the transfer market and make additions to their squad.

One position that has been a huge cause of concern for the North east club is the goalkeeping position.

After a long term injury to Nick Pope, the Toon Army have struggled at the back and leaked goals for fun.

However, that could change with the Magpies considering Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as a potential summer signing.

According to Sky Sports journalist James Green, Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign the English goalkeeper from the Gunners.

The journalist revealed the startling revelation while speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel.

“I’ll give you this. I understand and I found out directly from a player’s agent that one of our players is off to Newcastle and a deal has been agreed. One that has caused debate and divide this season,” Green said.

“Do you know who I’m going to say? It is my understanding that Aaron Ramsdale has agreed to join Newcastle in the summer.

“That has come directly from speaking to somebody who I am very close with who has spoken to his agent and he’s said it’s done, the deal is happening.”

Ramsdale was Arsenal’s first choice goalkeeper last season but after the Gunners signed David Raya, the former Bournemouth goalkeeper was made the second choice.

Ramsdale should consider moving to Newcastle

The Newcastle United target has seen limited playing time this season and that has cost him his place in the England team.

A move away from the Emirates Stadium can do wonders for Ramsdale’s career as he will not be able to regain his place in the Arsenal starting line up.

Mikel Arteta has no plans to displace Raya as his first choice goalkeeper so a possible move to Newcastle for Ramsdale will benefit all the parties involved.