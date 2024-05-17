“This guy is crazy” – Alisson unveils his favourite Jurgen Klopp moment

Sunday will be the last time Jurgen Klopp steps out at Anfield as manager of Liverpool and there have been plenty of tributes made to the German coach all week.

The 56-year-old has been the manager of the Merseyside club for the last nine years, bringing every trophy possible back to Anfield, while also cementing himself as a significant figure in the community.

Klopp has exceeded legendary status in the city and Sunday will be a very emotional day for everyone associated with Liverpool at Anfield.

This week has been a hectic one for Klopp as he has had many media commitments while needing to be present for all the farewell content the Reds have been putting out on their own channels.

Sky Sports released a touching piece of content on Friday with several figures associated with Liverpool revealing their thoughts and anecdotes about Klopp; with current players such as Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all featuring.

Alisson reveals his favourite Jurgen Klopp moment

Alisson has stated that his favourite Klopp moment was when the German coach ran onto the pitch to him after Divock Origi scored a 96th-minute winner against Everton in the Merseyside Derby in 2018.

“The celebrations together after the late, late winner in the Derby. Just running onto the pitch to celebrate,” the goalkeeper told Sky Sports. “I saw him running and I thought ‘This guy is crazy.’

That is a moment Liverpool fans will never forget and will go down as one of the best in Merseyside Derby history. The image of Klopp running onto the Anfield turf and hugging Alisson is one of that match’s main memories, making it a good choice from the Brazilian shot-stopper.