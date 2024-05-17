Tottenham have been warned that they would find it difficult to keep Micky van de Ven at the club.

The Dutch centre-back has been tipped to join Manchester City in the future as he would be an ideal signing for them.

Van de Ven was signed by Spurs from Bundesliga team Wolfsburg in the summer transfer window last year for around £43 million.

After making 28 starts for Tottenham in all competitions this season, the Dutch defender has been one of their best players this season.

The Tottenham defender has earned plaudits for his game this season from fans and pundits.

Ange Postecoglou has managed to get the best out of the former Bundesliga defender but looking at his age and game, there is still room for improvement in the player which makes his future exciting.

Van de Ven’s stellar season at Tottenham has been praised by former Netherlands manager Frank De Boer.

Speaking to Viaplay, as reported by FC Update, De Boer stated:

“Fantastic, he has done an incredible job. Played for the Dutch national team, became player of the year. The fact that you can play so many games at this level in your first season says something about him I think.”

According to Dutch agent Simon Cziommer, who works as an analyst for Viaplay, the Premier League club would soon get offers from some of the biggest clubs for the defender’s signature.

He went on to talk about a potential big-money transfer to the Etihad in the future:

“I think if he continues like this, he would not be out of place at City.

“Guardiola plays with seven, eight men in front of the ball, leaving you with one/two defenders at the back. Then you need speed and duelling power. And Van de Ven has that.”

He may just be 22 years old, but he already possesses a great sense of calmness, which he uses to compliment Cristian Romero’s playing style.

The defender has been a huge hit at Tottenham

Given the talent he plays with at Tottenham, the Netherlands international’s election as Player of the Season by Spurs supporters is no small accomplishment.

It would not be a surprise if Man City move for the defender in the future, just like they did with former Tottenham player Kyle Walker.

The Dutch defender has the potential to become the best player in his position and clubs will be keeping an eye on his progress at Spurs.

His signing is another proof that Tottenham’s talent hunt is one of the best in the Premier League.