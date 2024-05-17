Report: Tottenham considered favourites to sign Serie A defender

Tottenham are being linked with a number of players ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou has recently suggested that the club needs to undergo some changes, indicating that there could be quite some movements in the upcoming window.

Among various positions, Spurs are said to be targeting another defender this summer, preferably someone capable of playing both as a centre-back and a left-back.

Recent rumours have linked Tottenham to Torino’s Alessandro Buongiorno, suggesting he could be a potential addition to strengthen their defensive options.

Buongiorno’s versatility fits the profile of the sort of defender Ange will be looking for, someone who can play centre-back as well as left-back.

Despite the Italian defender recently extending his contract with Torino until June 2028, the lengthy commitment may not deter Spurs from pursuing the 24-year-old.

Buongiorno expresses desire to play in the Premier League

Buongiorno has recently expressed his desire to play in the Premier League, highlighting the league’s competitiveness and the opportunity to play alongside strong teams and players as appealing factors for his career development.

As quoted by TEAMtalk, he said:

“The Premier League is a league that particularly appeals to me because there are very strong teams and players, with whom I can continue to work and grow.

“However, I also feel good in Italy, so we will see what choices to make in the future.”

Buongiorno has been a significant presence in Torino’s starting XI this season, starting in 75% of their league games. He has made 27 Serie A appearances and contributed 3 goals and an assist. (Transfermarkt)

While Tottenham are reportedly the frontrunners for Buongiorno’s signature, they face competition from city rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, who are also monitoring the Italy international. However, the report from TEAMtalk states that Spurs are considered the clear favourites to land the defender.