Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, they have already held talks regarding a potential move and it will be interesting to see if they submit an official offer to sign the 24-year-old midfielder.

Gibbs-White has been in impressive form this season scoring five goals and picking up 10 assists in the league. He could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Tottenham and he will add some much-needed creativity and goals to the side.

Although Tottenham have James Maddison at their disposal and the former Leicester City midfielder in a similar role, Spurs have been overly dependent on him and they need more depth in the squad.

They will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification next season and they will want to do well in the domestic trophies as well. Adding more quality will help them perform at a high-level across multiple competitions.

Morgan Gibbs-White could fancy Tottenham move

Morgan Gibbs-White is already well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Tottenham if the transfer goes through. The 24-year-old will certainly fancy the opportunity to play for the North London club. It would be a major step up in his career.

He has been fighting for survival with Nottingham Forest this season and joining an ambitious club with an exciting squad will be quite attractive for him.

Ange Postecoglou did well to nurture talented young players at Celtic and he could play a key role in the development of the 24-year-old midfielder as well. He could help the Nottingham Forest star develop into a key player for Tottenham.

The North London outfit have a free-flowing attacking approach and the midfielder could thrive in their system. The report from Football Insider claims that a £60 million valuation could be slapped on the midfielder, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to pay that much for him.