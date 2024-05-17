Tottenham weighing up move for 26 goal Bundesliga hotshot

Tottenham are “genuinely interested” in signing Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy this summer according to reports.

Spurs didn’t replace Harry Kane last summer when he left for Bayern Munich, and Heung-Min Son has played down the middle this season with Richarlison providing an alternative option.

Ange Postecoglou’s side head into Sunday’s game against Sheffield United needing a point to secure fifth place and Europa League football next season.

Tottenham after Guirassy

Son has scored 17 goals in 34 Premier League appearances, whilst Richarlison has scored 11 in 28 appearances.

Spurs need more firepower, and reports have suggested they would be open to selling the Brazil international, meaning they would definitely need to bring in a forward.

GIVEMESPORT report that Tottenham have a “genuine interest” in bringing the Guinea international to north London in the upcoming transfer window, as Postecoglou and other key decision makers at the club have found it difficult to ignore his goal scoring form.

Guirassy has scored 26 goals in the Bundesliga this season, a tally only bettered by Kane, as Stuttgart qualified for the Champions League for the first time since the 2009/2010 campaign.

The 28-year-old is attractive to potential suitors because of the release clause in his contract which allows him to leave Stuttgart for around just £15m.

GIVEMESPORT add that Spurs see the striker as a great opportunity to “exploit the market” given players scoring that amount of goals would usually command a much higher fee.

However, the report adds there are some concerns that Guirassy at 28 years old is only just enjoying his first prolific season as a striker, but despite this Spurs are considering taking their interest to the next level.

It’s also believed the north London club are looking at Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez, although they would have to spend considerably more than Guirassy would cost.

It will be interesting to see what happens at Spurs in the summer and to what degree Daniel Levy will back Postecoglou in the market.