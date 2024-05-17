West Ham United are eyeing a potential summer transfer for Simon Banza, with the DR Congo international set to play his last game for Braga against Porto on Saturday in the final match of the 2023/24 Primeira Liga season.

According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Braga are prepared to sell Banza, giving West Ham United a significant boost in their quest to bolster their attacking options.

The Hammers are keen to revamp their forward line after a disappointing campaign that saw manager David Moyes often deploy winger Jarrod Bowen as a makeshift striker. While Bowen impressively scored 16 league goals, the lack of a traditional striker has been a glaring weakness. With Moyes set to depart, West Ham’s need for a natural goal scorer is more pressing than ever to mount a serious challenge for European qualification next season.

Braga willing to sell Simon Banza this summer

Braga appear ready to cash in on Banza this summer, despite the striker having three years left on his contract. The Portuguese club are willing to negotiate a transfer for around €25 million, significantly below his €40 million release clause. Banza’s market value, boosted by his impressive tally of 21 goals in 27 league games this season, makes him an attractive proposition for the Hammers.

Simon Banza, a 27-year-old forward known for his speed and strong finishing, plays a style similar to Bowen’s. His potential addition to West Ham’s attack, which already features the English winger and Ghanaian playmaker Mohammed Kudus, promises to make the team formidable on counterattacks.

Banza’s ability to dribble past defenders, his aerial prowess, and his consistent goal-scoring record make him a valuable asset.

West Ham United showing strong interest in Banza

Since joining Braga on loan in 2021 and subsequently making his move permanent, Banza has scored 37 goals in 87 appearances. His form has attracted interest from several clubs, but West Ham are keen to secure his services to fill the void left by the potentially departing Michail Antonio.

Securing Banza would be a significant statement of intent for West Ham. The club struggled offensively this season, with the reliance on Bowen highlighting the need for reinforcements. Banza’s goal-scoring capabilities could provide the Hammers with the clinical edge they’ve been lacking.