Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly considering cashing in on several of their key players this summer to boost their transfer funds, sources have told Football Insider.

Following financial difficulties that forced the club to sell important players last summer, Wolves may face a similar scenario this year. Pedro Neto, Max Kilman, Joao Gomes, and Rayan Ait-Nouri are among the players likely to attract significant interest from other clubs.

All four players are under contract at Molineux until at least 2026, which positions Wolves well to demand substantial transfer fees. The club aims to sell at least one of their star players for big money, providing manager Gary O’Neil with more resources to reinforce the squad.

Wolves’ Key Players who could be flogged this summer

Pedro Neto

The 24-year-old forward has been a standout performer this season, registering nine assists and playing a crucial role in Wolves’ push into the top half of the Premier League. His performances have caught the attention of both Manchester City and Liverpool, with reports suggesting his fee could exceed £60 million. Neto, who joined Wolves from Braga in 2019, has shown significant progression and is expected to be a hot commodity this summer.

Max Kilman

The 26-year-old defender has been a reliable presence at the back for Wolves. Kilman’s consistency and defensive prowess have made him an attractive target for clubs looking to bolster their defense. His current contract situation means Wolves can command a high fee for his services.

Joao Gomes

The Brazilian midfielder, known for his energy and tenacity, has quickly become a fan favourite at Molineux. Gomes’ all-action style has drawn interest from several clubs, and Wolves could capitalise on this by selling him for a substantial sum.

Rayan Ait-Nouri

The young Algerian left-back has impressed with his attacking capabilities and defensive solidity. Ait-Nouri’s potential and current form make him a valuable asset, and his sale could bring in significant funds for Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will have to work on a tight budget

Wolves have already made moves to strengthen their squad, securing the permanent signing of midfielder Tommy Doyle from Manchester City for £4.3 million. This proactive approach indicates the club’s intent to reinvest wisely and build a competitive team for the upcoming season.

Of course, Gary O’Neil’s team have already been linked with pending free agents such as Che Adams ahead of the summer. This will have to be their approach unless they can free up funds with the sale of key players.