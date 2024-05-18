German star wants permanent move to Tottenham Hotspur

Timo Werner reportedly wants to make his time at Tottenham Hotspur permanent as his season-long loan comes to an end.

The German forward made the switch from the Bundesliga to the Premier League in January, as Ange Postecoglou looked to find a way to fit Son Heung-min upfront.

The Australian manager spotted the perfect opportunity as Werner seemed at the time, disgruntled at RB Leipzig as he struggled to gain consistent minutes.

A deal was struck between both clubs with the former Chelsea man joining the North London side on a six-month loan deal.

The 28-year-old’s time in the capital hasn’t been as fruitful as we may have hoped, scoring just three goals in 13 league appearances so far.

But despite this, Werner reportedly wants to make his move a permanent one with German outlet Bild reporting, via Team Talk, that he is ‘comfortable’ at Spurs.

The report also claims that Spurs have a £14.5 million buy option in the contract but it expires on the 14th of June.

With Lois Opends and Benjamin Sesko currently leading the line for Leipzig, it seems very unlikely that the German striker will be able to break back into that squad.

Spurs face Sheffield United in their final game of the season on Sunday afternoon and could potentially drop below Chelsea if the Blues win and they lose.