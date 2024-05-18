Ange Postecoglou ready to sanction departure of five stars as he prepares for summer clear out

Ange Postecoglou is ready to sanction the exits of five Tottenham players as the Australian prepares for a summer clear out in north London.

Spurs need to avoid defeat against already relegated Sheffield United to secure a fifth place finish and Europa League football, but they could be overhauled by Chelsea if they lose to the Blades and the Blues beat Bournemouth.

After a promising start which saw Spurs go unbeaten in their first ten league games, their form has somewhat dipped over the remainder of the campaign, resulting in them missing out on the Champions League to Aston Villa.

Postecoglou preparing for summer clear out

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s defeat to Manchester City the 58-year-old spoke about how he wants to change the culture of the club, and he reportedly has the backing of the club’s hierarchy.

Despite spending last summer on the likes of Micky van de Ven and Brennan Johnson it’s clear the former Celtic manager isn’t happy with his squad.

The Mirror reports that Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso, and Bryan Gil are among those who could lead the summer exodus.

The report adds Italian giants AC Milan are interested in Emerson, whilst Dutch club Feyenoord are believed to be admirers of Gil.

Spurs are also beleived to be open for offers for Yves Bissouma, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp and Richarlison with the club expected to prioritise the signing of a new defensive midfielder and striker.

Richarlison is said to be attracting interest from Saudi champions Al Hilal, but the Brazil international has been better this season, and has managed to score 11 Premier League goals in 28 appearances.

The Mirror add that Spurs retain a long standing interest in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, but it remains to be seen whether the Blues are open to selling despite rumours surrounding the England international’s future.

Postecoglou is also expected to sit down with chairman Daniel Levy to decide whether the club should activate the buy option in Timo Werner’s loan deal from RB Leipzig, which is worth around £15m.

He has made it clear to the club what he wants but it remains to be seen to what extent Levy will back his manager in the summer.