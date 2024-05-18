Arsenal boss explains his reaction to Heung-Min Son’s possible title deciding miss

Mikel Arteta revealed his kids were running round with their heads in their hands after Heung-Min Son missed a golden opportunity to score against Manchester City.

Arsenal head into the final day of the season knowing they need to beat Everton and hope City slip up against West Ham in order to win a first Premier League title in 20 years.

Whatever the outcome on Sunday Arsenal have had a brilliant season, and have done something very few teams are capable of in pushing City all the way.

Arteta details reaction to Son miss

The Gunners could have had their destiny in their hands had rivals Tottenham been able to take points off Pep Guardiola’s side on Tuesday evening.

Unfortunately for Arteta City ran out 2-0 winners thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland, but there was a potentially title defining moment with City only a goal ahead.

Spurs captain Son was through on goal but his shot was saved by Stefan Ortega when you would have bet your house on the 31-year-old finding the back of the net.

The Spaniard admitted he was glued to the Spurs game and went through a whole range of emotions following the South Korean’s miss.

“My kids running around the table and going like this [head in hands], you can imagine, he told reporters.

“That is magic as well, to have the opportunity to be living it, next to your family and next to your colleagues, being part of that.

“If I had to pick a player in the Premier League for that moment, it probably would be him.

“Michael Jordan explained it many times, how many times he had the winning shot, it was always him.

“Sometimes yes, sometimes he did not manage to do it, this is the beauty of sport, as well, what can you do?

“The hope was there and it didn’t happen, now we have to do our job which is going to be tough because Everton are in a good moment.”

History isn’t on Arsenal’s side as no team who has started the final day top of the table has not gone on to win the league, but records are there to be broken and anything can happen in football.